Kind Trashes Rivals -- With Help From Anna Faris

A Google search for 'why do protein bars...'

Protein bars aren't always the tasty treats brands tout, at least based on some of the harsh reviews people post online. Even a simple search like "why do protein bars..." on Google yields plenty of disturbing phrases, such as, "make me gassy."

Rather than ignoring the unwelcome chatter as it enters the category with four protein bars (which Kind Snacks added to its line of snack bars in December), the brand is using it to take digs at its rivals in a video, being released Wednesday, that highlights some of the mean comments made about competitors' products.

Kind Presents: Anna Faris Reads Bad Protein Bar Reviews Credit: Kind Snacks

The video, produced and directed by Funny or Die, stars actor Anna Faris comically reading and reacting to reviews Kind says it pulled from actual customer comments about other brands' bars.

Lines include, "These taste like garbage and resentment. My roommate just asked, 'did someone just s*** in my mouth?'" Another review she reads refers to an unnamed bar as "hyena crap."

"Some of those reviews were just too good to leave alone, they were just hysterical," says Drew Nannis, Kind's VP of integrated communications. "There's certainly an element of humor there that we haven't explored in the past." He adds that "this may be the first time we've had somebody openly swear in a video we're pushing out."