Kohl's Names First CMO Since 2012

Greg Revelle Credit: Courtesy Best Buy

Kohl's has added former Best Buy chief marketing officer Greg Revelle as its new CMO — the first person to hold the title at the retailer since 2012.

Mr. Revelle, who was also formerly CMO of AutoNation and a VP of worldwide online marketing at Expedia, replaces Julie Gardner, who departed the company more than four years ago. Since 2013, chief merchandising and customer officer Michelle Gass has overseen marketing at the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer. The company also employed Will Setliff as exec VP-marketing for two years before he departed in April 2016.

As CMO, Mr. Revelle will oversee the company's marketing organization and overall marketing strategy — specifically building loyalty and personalization efforts to work toward a goal of "becoming the most engaging retailer in America," Ms. Gass said in a Monday news release.

At Best Buy, Mr. Revelle oversaw a shift to digital and personalized customer communications.

Kohl's, which says it operates more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, spent $305.6 million in measured media in 2016, according to Kantar Media. The company saw declines in the fourth quarter of 2016, when same-store sales fell 2.2% and sales for the period fell 2.8% to $6.2 billion. Net income fell 15% to $252 million during that period.

Kohl's introduced a marketing campaign in March to announce it was selling Under Armour products in stores and online. CEO Kevin Mansell said at the time the opportunity with the athletic brand "really could impact the overall business."