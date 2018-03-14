Macy's Is Out to Get You -- One Way or Another

Macy's has some spring in its step this season as it pushes out a new TV campaign and tests a digital initiative on Instagram. This week, the department store chain debuted "Find the Remarkable You," with a 90-second commercial that touches on female empowerment and self-improvement. In addition, Macy's is hosting a "Live Share" video with style tips on Instagram Wednesday evening with fashion influencer Wendy Nguyen of Wendy's Look Book.

The new marketing comes at a time when Macy's is beginning to see a sales uptick after years of struggle. Last month, the brand reported fourth-quarter sales of $8.7 billion, a 1.8 percent rise over the year-earlier period, along with a comparable sales increase of 1.3 percent.

And a new marketing strategy, which pushes fewer promotions, more fashion and an improved loyalty program for repeat shoppers, appears to be paying off, according to Macy's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette.

"Customers are responding enthusiastically," Gennette said about the marketing moves on a February earnings call with analysts to discuss sales results. "In 2018 we'll continue to strengthen the brand."

This is the first time Macy's is using Instagram's Live Share feature. The Facebook-owned social site first debuted the function, which allows two users to broadcast live feeds simultaneously, last fall after a summer pilot. During the Wednesday session, which Macy's is calling a "live hack," Cassandra Jones, Macy's senior VP of fashion and Nguyen will match items from influencer closets with spring options at the department store, while doling out style advice.

An Instagram spokeswoman did not return a request for comment about other brands utilizing Live Share. Many fashion brands, like Kate Spade and J. Crew, already use Instagram Stories.

In the new TV spot called "The Chase," which is set to Blondie's hit "One Way Or Another," six women separately view better-dressed versions of themselves doing better things, like running a fashion business, riding a motorcycle or enjoying a leisurely lunch. At the end of the spot, one woman sees in a mirror that she is actually her doppleganger. As with Macy's long-form holiday spot, the brand's logo and name does not appear on screen until the final moments of the commercial, leaving viewers wondering throughout the video about the identity of the advertiser.

The spot was created with BBDO, which Macy's named its creative agency-of-record last year. The agency's first work for the retailer was the emotional holiday commercial.