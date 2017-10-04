Marketer's Brief: Ad Production Workers Take on Creative Shops at ANA

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Before we shuffle off to Florida to cover the Association of National Advertising's big "Masters of Marketing" event, here are a few marketing items that caught our eye this week, including how an advertiser had to defend an, uhm, crappy ad Down Under. But first we begin with the ANA event, and how one trade organization is trying to get the attention of marketers as they arrive in Orlando.

Ad production group targets creative shops

A group representing editing, visual effects, audio mixing and video finishing workers is using the Masters of Marketing swag bag to continue its campaign against letting creative agencies handle ad production and post-production work. The Association of Independent Creative Editors, or AICE, has put an oversized postcard in the bag that carries a "Skip Ad" prompt and the web address, www.AvoidTheSkipAdButton.com. The website carries a video, below, warning marketers that "agencies who push work in-house may not have your best interests in mind." The topic of how to handle ad production has emerged as a hot-button issue this year in the wake of an ANA report claiming that ad agencies engage in non-transparent practices when they do the work in house.