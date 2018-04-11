Marketer's Brief: American Girl hits the big stage

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Sharpie has a new deal with Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul, Formica is back on TV and Hellmann's is putting honey in its ketchup. Find out about all that and more below. But first, see how American Girl is bringing its dolls to life.

Lights, camera, dolls!

Barbie might be jealous—American Girl is getting a musical. The high-end doll brand owned by Mattel Inc., plans to debut American Girl Live, a production inspired by doll characters and their stories. The musical, produced by Mattel and Mills Entertainment, will tour nationwide beginning in the fall. It includes an all-female creative team and cast, ready to send a message of female empowerment and inspiration.

American Girl Credit: American Girl

But all that empowerment comes at a price. While ticket prices are not yet available, all signs point to a significant sum: American Girl dolls currently cost around $115, more than 10 times the price of a Barbie, and a service at the brand's doll salon on Fifth Avenue in New York, which includes doll hair braiding, can be as much as $20.

Cuckoo for voiceovers

Actor Chuck McCann, who died April 8, had roles including being the first person to utter the line "I'm cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs" in spots for the General Mills cereal. "We are saddened by the loss of Chuck McCann. He was the first voice of our favorite bird, Sonny, and from 1963-1978 we all knew he was 'Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs,'" General Mills said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Chuck's family during this difficult time." McCann, who died at the age of 83, was also in Right Guard commercials in the '70s and '80s