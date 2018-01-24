Marketer's Brief: Axe Goes Back to Hetero Chase

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

LeBron James is on the pitcher's mound—wait, what?—a craft beer makes a Texas-size Super Bowl ad buy and Ralph Lauren-designed Olympics gear takes some heat. But first, what Axe is up to.

Axe looks for magic

Unilever's Axe, having adopted a more nuanced view of masculinity in recent years, takes a step back toward its hetero roots in new ads for Axe Gold from 72andSunny. The brand long had a bad-boy image, with its ads showing women strangely attracted to Axe-wielding men. Then the "Find Your Magic" campaign from 72andSunny in 2016 defined male confidence more broadly and even included guy-chasing-guy and transgender images. "Find Your Magic" remains in the new work from 72andSunny, but a new ad tacks back toward the original brand purpose, as guys navigate life mishaps better thanks to Axe Gold body spray, then end up surrounded by women oddly attracted to them.

Here's an explanation from an Axe spokeswoman: "In Axe's old campaigns, the power of attraction was in the can of Axe, whereas with 'Find your Magic,' the power of attraction comes from the guy himself." The new work is "meant to put a playful, relatable spin on the 'Find Your Magic' point-of-view—that inner confidence, self-expression and unique style are what truly make guys attractive, even when things don't go as planned," she says. The brand remains "dedicated to championing a more inclusive definition of masculinity and attraction."

Marketing may gain from K-C's job cuts

Huggies, Kleenex and Kotex marketer Kimberly-Clark Corp. said Monday it will cut 5,000 jobs in an extension of its long-running restructuring program. Media reports and some analysts blamed pricing pressure from Procter & Gamble Co., but P&G's prices were neutral overall last quarter and focused mainly on razors. Both paper giants blamed unspecified competition, private label and retailer inventory cuts for troubles in diapers, as K-C blamed continued declines in U.S. birth rates. It's unclear how many, if any, of those K-C jobs will be in marketing, but Chairman and CEO Tom Falk pledged in a conference call that some savings would go to increased marketing spending.

Ralph Lauren Team USA Credit: Ralph Lauren

Those gloves, though…

After unveiling a rather basic look for Team USA's closing ceremony uniforms in November, Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympics Teams, is getting frisky with fringe for the opening ceremony. This week, the clothier showcased jackets with built-in heating technology for extra warmth in South Korea. The uniforms also include not-so-basic fringed gloves, a Western-style one Deadspin writer called "lumberjack-themed oven mitts." Ouch.

LeBron is Sprite's ace

For Sprite, baseball season is coming early. The brand's newest LeBron James ad has the hoops star switching sports, appearing as a baseball pitcher named "Big Taste." His catcher is hip-hop artist Kamaiyah, who plays "Ice-Ya." Wieden & Kennedy New York is behind the spot. For Sprite's sake, here's hoping LeBron is better at baseball than Michael Jordan.