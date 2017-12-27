×
Marketer's Brief: Only One Brand Cracked 2017's Top 10 Tweets

Published on .

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Are you suffering from year-end list fatigue? Sorry, we have one more to throw your way before 2017 comes to a merciful end. We begin this week's edition of the Brief with the top tweets of the year. And if you have the stamina to keep reading, you'll find items on how P&G is using LinkedIn in a new campaign and what cocktail is on the rise. (Hint: If you've been to Italy, you know all about it.)

This Wendy's tweet scored high
This Wendy's tweet scored high Credit: via @carterjwm/Twitter; iStock

Wendy's scores on Twitter, but not as much as Obama
President Trump's tweets get plenty of attention. But this year, he failed to win the popular vote when it came to Twitter engagement. That award goes to former President Obama, according to social media analytics firm Talkwater, which looked at likes and retweets to measure which tweets had the most engagement. Obama had more than one tweet that could have made the top 10, according to Talkwater, which included only his most popular one. Michelle Obama also made the top 10. So did Bernie Sanders and LeBron James. As for brands, only one saw its name among the top 10 tweets of the year.

Here, the roundup, starting with the year's top tweet.

1. Obama post from August following the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

2. Carter Wilkerson's tweet after asking Wendy's how many retweets would be needed to earn a year's supply of chicken nuggets (answer: 18 million)

3. Ariana Grande following the attack at her concert in Manchester

4. Linkin Park following the death of its singer, Chester Bennington

5. LeBron James reacting to Donald Trump rescinding an invite to Stephen Curry (whose team, the Golden State Warriors, won the NBA championship) a day after Curry had said he wasn't going

6. Blake Lively's joke Tweet saying happy birthday to her husband, Ryan Reynolds

7. Michelle Obama celebrating 25 years of marriage

8. JK Rowling on the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter novel

9. Malala Yousafzai marking her start at Oxford, five years after being shot by the Taliban for attending school

10. Bernie Sanders following the Women's March

Coming to a college town near you
It's tick-tock time for the likes of Google, Facebook and others to get their verification ducks in a row or lose their Procter & Gamble Co. media dollars, per the biggest advertiser's year-end deadline. So just where do you put digital dollars if you opt out of the duopoly? How about a place where everyone knows your name, and it's likely to be your real name—like LinkedIn? P&G has launched its #LikeAPro campaign via LinkedIn, with recruiting stops at college campuses, but with an interesting consumer twist. The effort promises to teach millennials "adulting #LikeAPro" and "couponing like a mom," with product sampling to boot, in a rare sort of combined recruiting-consumer push. It's no secret that millennials aren't overly fond of coupons, but the effort aims to get them to use P&G Brandsaver coupons.

Aperol is having a moment
Aperol Spritz, the prosecco-based easy drinking cocktail that is a mainstay in Italy, might finally be gaining popularity in the U.S. Campari America reported that net sales of its Aperol apéritif brand grew by 58 percent in the first nine months of the year, according to liquor trade pub Shanken News Daily. At 11 percent alcohol by volume, it's "benefiting from the trend toward lower-alcohol cocktails, as well as its compatibility with another fast-rising category: Prosecco," Shanken reports.

Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics
Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics Credit: Kellogg Co.

Would You Buy This?
Kellogg Co. says its new Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics is "the only cereal from a leading brand to contain live and active probiotic cultures." No, the cereal with peach-flavored flakes and "yogurty" pieces doesn't need to be stored in the fridge.

Number of the Week
64%: Percentage of consumers that would not pay more for a video streaming service to avoid ads, according to digital marketing firm Fluent, which included the stat in its list of "61 of Our Best (and Most Shocking) 2017 Facts and Stats."

Tweet of Week

Moves
Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Martin Coppola is leaving Grubhub Holdings Inc. in the coming weeks. The online restaurant delivery ordering company has yet to announce a replacement. Coppola, who joined Grubhub in 2015 after seven years at Google, is set to work a reduced schedule starting Jan. 1, 2018, and resign Feb. 9, according to a securities filing from earlier this month.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl, Jack Neff, E.J. Schultz

