Marketer's Brief: Only One Brand Cracked 2017's Top 10 Tweets

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Are you suffering from year-end list fatigue? Sorry, we have one more to throw your way before 2017 comes to a merciful end. We begin this week's edition of the Brief with the top tweets of the year. And if you have the stamina to keep reading, you'll find items on how P&G is using LinkedIn in a new campaign and what cocktail is on the rise. (Hint: If you've been to Italy, you know all about it.)

This Wendy's tweet scored high Credit: via @carterjwm/Twitter; iStock

Wendy's scores on Twitter, but not as much as Obama

President Trump's tweets get plenty of attention. But this year, he failed to win the popular vote when it came to Twitter engagement. That award goes to former President Obama, according to social media analytics firm Talkwater, which looked at likes and retweets to measure which tweets had the most engagement. Obama had more than one tweet that could have made the top 10, according to Talkwater, which included only his most popular one. Michelle Obama also made the top 10. So did Bernie Sanders and LeBron James. As for brands, only one saw its name among the top 10 tweets of the year.

Here, the roundup, starting with the year's top tweet.

1. Obama post from August following the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2. Carter Wilkerson's tweet after asking Wendy's how many retweets would be needed to earn a year's supply of chicken nuggets (answer: 18 million)

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

3. Ariana Grande following the attack at her concert in Manchester

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

4. Linkin Park following the death of its singer, Chester Bennington

5. LeBron James reacting to Donald Trump rescinding an invite to Stephen Curry (whose team, the Golden State Warriors, won the NBA championship) a day after Curry had said he wasn't going

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

6. Blake Lively's joke Tweet saying happy birthday to her husband, Ryan Reynolds

7. Michelle Obama celebrating 25 years of marriage

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

8. JK Rowling on the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter novel

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

9. Malala Yousafzai marking her start at Oxford, five years after being shot by the Taliban for attending school

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

10. Bernie Sanders following the Women's March

President Trump, you made a big mistake. By trying to divide us up by race, religion, gender and nationality you actually brought us closer. pic.twitter.com/U7deCCTFx9 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017

Coming to a college town near you

It's tick-tock time for the likes of Google, Facebook and others to get their verification ducks in a row or lose their Procter & Gamble Co. media dollars, per the biggest advertiser's year-end deadline. So just where do you put digital dollars if you opt out of the duopoly? How about a place where everyone knows your name, and it's likely to be your real name—like LinkedIn? P&G has launched its #LikeAPro campaign via LinkedIn, with recruiting stops at college campuses, but with an interesting consumer twist. The effort promises to teach millennials "adulting #LikeAPro" and "couponing like a mom," with product sampling to boot, in a rare sort of combined recruiting-consumer push. It's no secret that millennials aren't overly fond of coupons, but the effort aims to get them to use P&G Brandsaver coupons.

Aperol is having a moment

Aperol Spritz, the prosecco-based easy drinking cocktail that is a mainstay in Italy, might finally be gaining popularity in the U.S. Campari America reported that net sales of its Aperol apéritif brand grew by 58 percent in the first nine months of the year, according to liquor trade pub Shanken News Daily. At 11 percent alcohol by volume, it's "benefiting from the trend toward lower-alcohol cocktails, as well as its compatibility with another fast-rising category: Prosecco," Shanken reports.

Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics Credit: Kellogg Co.

Would You Buy This?

Kellogg Co. says its new Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics is "the only cereal from a leading brand to contain live and active probiotic cultures." No, the cereal with peach-flavored flakes and "yogurty" pieces doesn't need to be stored in the fridge.

Number of the Week

64%: Percentage of consumers that would not pay more for a video streaming service to avoid ads, according to digital marketing firm Fluent, which included the stat in its list of "61 of Our Best (and Most Shocking) 2017 Facts and Stats."

Tweet of Week

December 27th is--wait for it--FRUITCAKE DAY! Here are the rules for the traditional Holiday sport, "Pass the Fruitcake." #NationalFruitcakeDay pic.twitter.com/N54XbkgBzw — Sandra Boynton (@SandyBoynton) December 27, 2017

Moves

Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Martin Coppola is leaving Grubhub Holdings Inc. in the coming weeks. The online restaurant delivery ordering company has yet to announce a replacement. Coppola, who joined Grubhub in 2015 after seven years at Google, is set to work a reduced schedule starting Jan. 1, 2018, and resign Feb. 9, according to a securities filing from earlier this month.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl, Jack Neff, E.J. Schultz