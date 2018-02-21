Marketer's Brief: Ryan Reynolds Is Newest Celeb Booze Backer

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Walmart is having a rough week, #vanlife is trending and PepsiCo has a new pod-based drinks brand. Find out about all that and more below. But first, a look at the latest celebrity booze deal.

Aviation Gin goes Hollywood

Every celebrity wants a booze brand. At least it seems that way, with stars ranging from Channing Tatum to Drake buying stakes in upstart spirits brands in recent years. (People has a rundown on some of the star-backed offerings here.) Now, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has joined the club. The actor has taken a stake in Aviation Gin, brand owner Davos Brands announced Wednesday, saying Reynolds will "play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction as part of his mission to introduce the world to the great taste of Aviation." A spokeswoman confirmed that Erich & Kallman, the agency behind a new campaign for Davos' Astral Tequila brand starring the former Most Interesting Man in the World, will handle the marketing.

Aviation did not make Reynolds available for interviews. But they did share an email address (Ryan@aviationgin.com) that returns a jokey auto-reply from Reynolds, including this description of his duties: "My responsibilities here at the company are vast. I'll spend my days being photographed intermittently clinching [sic] my jaw muscles while pointing at things and nodding. I'll drink Aviation Gin. I'll sit in board meetings, imagining my very own Red Wedding." He also joked about the deal on Twitter:

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I'm the proud owner of a gin company... @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

You don't have to hide these pods from your kids

These pods are actually designed to be ingested (unlike Tide Pods): PepsiCo this week announced it was bringing its Drinkfinity "personalized beverage" system to the U.S. The innovation, first launched in Brazil in 2014, includes dry and liquid ingredients held in a pod that when combined with cold water creates a 20-ounce beverage. PepsiCo, in a press release, describes the assembly as "Peel, Pop and Shake." Flavors include Açaí, Pomegranate Ginger, Elderflower and Coconut Water Watermelon. For now, consumers can buy it on . Pods are sold in packs of four for $5-$6.50, while the drinking vessel runs $20.

Walmart wakes from dreams of beating Amazon

The idea that Walmart could keep beating Amazon in e-commerce sales growth—as it did for most of last year—came to a crashing halt Tuesday as the retailer posted a meager (relative to recent quarters) 24 percent U.S. e-commerce growth rate for its fiscal fourth quarter. Walmart still beat estimates for comparable-store sales, but came in short of earnings forecasts, sending the stock down almost 10 percent. CEO Doug McMillon on a conference call blamed part of last quarter's U.S. e-commerce slowdown on holiday merchandise crowding groceries out of warehouses, but still forecast robust 40 percent e-commerce growth for this year. He also said the marketing focus broadly would be on Walmart.com from here on out, with Jet.com focused more on coastal and urban consumers who aren't as close to Walmart stores.

Metamucil just as non-gassy as Citrucel

We can all breathe a non-gassy sigh of relief: Apparently there's no statute of limitations on National Advertising Division rulings. Twenty-four years later, Procter & Gamble Co. has gotten the industry's self-regulatory body to reopen a 1994 case that allowed GSK's Citrucel to bill itself as "The only fiber for regularity that won't cause excess gas." It seems P&G's Metamucil has a similar non-fermentable non-gassy ingredient, and the NAD recommended Citrucel modify its ads to avoid any implication that Metamucil "always causes gas."

'Van Life' is rolling

As the New Yorker pointed out last year, Van Life, or #vanlife, is among the hottest Instragram labels, signifying "a life free from the tyranny of a nine-to-five office job" (cue Chris Farley). Now gas station brand 76 is seizing on the pop-culture phenomenon with a new campaign by Carmichael Lynch. A six-part video series follows a couple named Jean and Gene whose impulse purchase of a van leads to a cross-country road trip. The final video shows that the fictional couple was not exactly on the same page.