Marketer's Brief: Taco Bell Finally Gives In, Sells Fries

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors.

Allstate's Mayhem is getting a makeover and the Association of National Advertisers is absorbing another trade group. Find out more about that below. But first, we begin with a little fast food news ....

Taco Bell will sell Nacho Fries starting Jan. 25. Credit: Taco Bell

Taco Bell responds to last year's rumor with this year's first new item

Taco Bell's newest limited-time item is a twist on one of the most popular items in fast food: fries. Nacho fries, announced Wednesday and priced at $1, come after months of rumors among Taco Bell fans. Taco Bell itself fueled speculation about serving fries in October. It responded to a tweet about its lack of fries from Blink-182's Mark Hoppus by saying "That just might change soon, Mark. "

Now, the U.S. debut of fries is set for Jan. 25. Nacho fries are described by the chain as "crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese." Marketing plans haven't been announced but based on a press release it seems likely the campaign will have a movie-related theme. Taco Bell's announcement was peppered with phrases such as "release date," "in their leading role," and said details "will be shared as the curtain is pulled back on the January 25 launch fit for the big screen." Currently, Taco Bell is promoting other $1 items in its "Belluminati" campaign from Deutsch. Taco Bell serves fries in some international markets, but this month's introduction marks the first nationwide availability of fries in the United States. It tested fries in West Virginia and California last year.

No more mischief, eh?

Mayhem's back this year, but maybe in a different way. Allstate has revived the mischief-making character, played by Dean Winters, for a new series of resolution-focused spots. In one 30-second commercial, Mayhem explains his new outlook. "It's a new year and I'm making a resolution: no more mayhem. This year, I'm everything that helps keeps you safe," he says, using the example of the "fuzzy, yellow tennis ball dangling from a string" in the garage to help drivers know where to park their cars. Yet the spot closes with a twist—text reads, "Resolutions are made to be broken." The campaign, from Leo Burnett, could signify a shift for the character, or maybe not. Because where would insurers be without a little mayhem?