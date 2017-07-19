Marketer's Brief: Walmart's Ecommerce Savior Against Amazon -- Vitamins?

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Online offshoots of brick-and-mortar retailers are beating the ecommerce behemoth Amazon surprisingly and handily in vitamins, according to a study released today by Tabs Analytics. Ecommerce sales of nutritional supplements surged 20% in the past year to $2.4 billion, with multi-channel players, particularly Walmart, leading the way, according to Tabs. Collectively, multi-channel players doubled their online market share in vitamins and supplements over the past year to 40%. "This is really a breakout year for Walmart's sales" of vitamins, Tabs CEO Kurt Jetta said in a statement, noting Walmart's ecommerce sales also surged 63% year-over-year in baby products. Overall, strong online growth drove a healthy 6% increase in vitamin and supplement sales overall to $13.5 billion.

Salt-N-Pepa's Here -- For Crystal Pepsi

PepsiCo is bringing Crystal Pepsi back. For one last time. They swear. The 1990s-era clear soda briefly returned to store shelves last summer, then came back again for the holidays when it was only available via a digital sweepstakes. Now the brand is coming back for what Pepsi says is "one last limited time" in stores beginning in August. It will be promoted with a throwback music tour featuring three free shows outside of pro baseball stadiums starring people only Gen Xers might remember as big draws: Busta Rhymes kicks things off with a show outside Yankee Stadium on Aug. 1, followed by a performance by Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath in Phoenix and Salt-N-Pepa in Miami. Millennials might recall the group from this 2014 Geico ad:

Vamos a la escuela

In an effort to woo Hispanic shoppers, Target is rolling out a Spanish-language TV spot this back-to-school season to supplement its three English-speaking commercials. The color-coordinated campaign, created with Deutsch, follows previous marketing geared to Hispanics, like the Minneapolis brand's holiday effort last year. And it could be a smart strategy -- 72% of Hispanic millennial women think commercials should be directed specifically to Hispanic audiences, according to a recent study analyzing the group's shopping behavior from Viant, a tech company owned by Time Inc.

Here's the Spanish ad: