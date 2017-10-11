Marketer's Brief: Woman in Dove Ad Doesn't See It as Racist

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

Dove gains a defender

Lola Ogunyemi, the woman whose image is at the center of a social-media storm over a three-second Dove Facebook ad widely decried as racist, doesn't see herself as a victim or the ad as racist. In a post on TheGuardian.com, she provides a fuller accounting of the shoot for the longer ad, which showed as many as 11 women of different skin tones morphing into each other—as a way to show that Dove Body Wash works for everyone. But Ogunyemi also takes a shot at how Dove reacted to the criticism, saying: "While I agree with Dove's response to unequivocally apologise for any offense caused, they could have also defended their creative vision, and their choice to include me, an unequivocally dark-skinned black woman, as a face of their campaign. I am not just some silent victim of a mistaken beauty campaign. I am strong, I am beautiful, and I will not be erased."

Walmart's digital bet gets much bigger

Walmart has more than 4,700 stores of various sorts around the U.S., but plans to build only 40 or fewer new ones—15 supercenters and 25 supermarkets—next year. Instead, it will plow even more money into digital to compete with Amazon, roughly doubling the number of stores with express pickup of online orders to 2,000, redesigning Walmart.com and offering Jet.com-style volume discounts on the mother-ship site as well, executives said at the retailer's analyst day Oct. 10. Expect that to mean advertising that's already increasingly focused on e-commerce will become even more so. After growing e-commerce revenue more than 60 percent in the first half of this year, Walmart expects to boost it 40 percent next fiscal year. Walmart executives say the company is still losing money on e-commerce, but at a slower pace than before, albeit without citing numbers.

Classic gas station brand reappears

The Amoco gas station brand is making a comeback after it disappeared more than a decade ago. BP, which bought Amoco in 1998 and later rebranded all its stations under the BP moniker, announced this week that it will let station operators use Amaco name again. Research revealed that the Amoco name still resonates, BP says. Also, the comeback will "help resolve local, competitive station conflicts in markets where there may already be one or more BP stations in close proximity," according to BP. Amoco-branded stations will offer the same consumer loyalty perks as BP stations.

Stay home and shop

Looks like leaning on digital ads might be the way to go this holiday as a new survey suggests most Americans will be shopping for gifts from the comfort of home. Only 30 percent of survey respondents said they will shop in stores this Thanksgiving, compared with 50 percent last year, according to data tracker Market Track. "The decline in both store traffic and positive consumer sentiment towards Black Friday in-store events is well-documented. The reality is the battlefront has shifted to digital commerce, and that trend is only going to pick up steam," said Ryne Misso, Director of Marketing at Market Track, in a statement. "This holiday season, look for Black Friday to morph into Cyber Friday, where the top deals and unique shopping experiences will take place, perhaps first and foremost, online." Indeed, e-commerce has been gaining ground for some time: Last year some 108.5 million consumers bought electronically over Thanksgiving weekend, compared with just 99.1 million purchasing in stores.

If the skin fits

Like many retailers, Dick's Sporting Goods has been making a big push into introducing its own brands. Now it's starting to put marketing dollars behind them. The 700-unit chain, which is based in Pittsburgh, recently appointed VML as the agency of record for its Second Skin label, a compression and training athletic apparel brand sold only at Dick's. The retailer also works with Anomaly on its brand campaigns.

Playing dress-up

Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant chain to come up with unique clothing as a marketing device. It's giving away "Pizza Parkas" to tout the materials used in its new "oven hot" delivery pouches. Updating its delivery systems is one way Pizza Hut is trying to hold on to its top spot in the U.S. pizza industry and recover from a 5 percent U.S. sales decline in the first half of 2017. Some jacket details seem familiar, such as 3M Thinsulate insulation, which is often used in winter jackets. There are also Pizza Hut-focused features including a weather-resistant "outer crust" and a "marinara splash guard to protect your phone when ordering."

The Pizza Parka comes the same week sibling chain's Taco Bell's clothing line with Forever 21 was released and as the other Yum Brands' sibling chain, KFC, hawks a Colonel Harland Sanders Halloween costume kit.

KFC's body slam

Speaking of Colonel Sanders, WWE fans can see even more of him as a playable character in "WWE 2K18," a video game being released Oct. 17. WWE star Kurt Angle announced the plan in a video during Sunday night's "Hell in a Cell" event, which also featured WWE star Heath Slater dressed as the Puppers Cluckers Chicken, a rival to Col. Sanders who appeared in a KFC/WWE promotion last year.