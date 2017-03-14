Marketing Hall of Fame Announces 2017 Inductees: Briggs, Iwata, Stengel, Wind

(Clockwise from top l.) Jim Stengel, Jerry Wind, Gary Briggs and Jon Iwata Credit: Stengel, Wind, Iwata: American Marketing Association; Briggs: Facebook

Most Popular

The New York chapter of the American Marketing Association (NYAMA) has announced the 2017 inductees for the Marketing Hall of Fame: Gary Briggs, VP and CMO of Facebook; Jon Iwata, senior VP-marketing and communications at IBM; Jim Stengel, former CMO and global marketing officer of Procter & Gamble and president-CEO of The Jim Stengel Co; and Jerry Wind, professor of marketing at The Wharton School.

Now in its fourth year, the Marketing Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding contributions in marketing across all fields and industries. The honor is open to marketing professionals with a minimum of 10 years of experience who are developing innovative marketing solutions, raising marketing's profile in business, creating new tools and approaches and inspiring the next generation of marketers.

"We are thrilled to see a truly outstanding group of innovative marketers emerge from the Marketing Hall of Fame's rigorous and democratic selection process," said Joanna Seddon, Marketing Hall of Fame committee co-chair and president of global brand consulting at OgilvyRED, in a statement. "We are honoring industry leaders who are shaping marketing today and inspiring the marketers of the future."

Mr. Briggs, who joined Facebook in 2013, leads the company's consumer, product and platform marketing. Before Facebook, he worked in a variety of senior marketing roles at the likes of Google, Pepsi, eBay and IBM.

Mr. Iwata has been with IBM since 1984 when he joined the company's Almaden Research Center in Silicon Valley. Now, having been in his current role since 2008, Mr. Iwata leads a global team that oversees the marketing for IBM's products and services portfolio across more than 170 countries. He also looks over market intelligence, communications and stewardship of the IBM brand.

In October 2008, Mr. Stengel left his role of global marketing officer for Procter & Gamble to focus on his passion for growing businesses by focusing on positivity, ideals and purpose-driven marketing. Since his P&G career, Mr. Stengel has founded a consultancy called The Jim Stengel Company, served as an adviser to several companies and wrote, "Grow: How Ideals Power Growth and Profit at the World's Greatest Companies."

Mr. Wind is the founding director of the Wharton Wharton SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management and the Wharton Future of Advertising Program, as well as the founder of the Wharton Fellows program. When he's not focusing on Wharton, Mr. Wind serves as a consultant for major global firms and he provides testimony in intellectual property and antitrust cases. He has also lectured in more than 50 universities around the world.

Some past inductees include Trevor Edwards, president of Nike Brands; Shelly Lazarus, chairman emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather; Bob Greenberg, CEO and founder of digital agency R/GA and John Hayes, former chief marketing officer for American Express.

The induction ceremony will be held on May 11 at 6 p.m. at R/GA's New York office. For tickets and other information, please check the Marketing Hall of Fame's website.