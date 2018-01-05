McDonald's CMO Bullish on Tiered Value Menu Amid Competition

Can winning back customers be as easy as 1, 2, 3? McDonald's is about to find out.

The Golden Arches kicked off the national marketing of its new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu on Jan. 4 with traditional and social media campaigns meant to educate customers about its latest value play with humor.

The lineup of four items each at $1, $2 and $3 could help the leading restaurant chain win back customers it admits have headed elsewhere. One often-quoted statistic from McDonald's came at a March investor meeting when executives said the chain had lost 500 million customer visits since 2012.

Since then it has remodeled more U.S. restaurants, rolled out mobile ordering, started delivery with UberEats and updated its menu with items like popular buttermilk crispy chicken tenders. And it seems to be working: McDonald's posted a healthy 4.1 percent increase in comparable sales in the third quarter. Now, it's out to win back more of the customers who haven't visited or visit less often.

"The business objective was to really bring back consumers that we know we've lost over the last few years because we have not had consistent national value," says U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley.

Visits to McDonald's longstanding U.S. restaurants fell in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, then rose in the second and third quarters of 2017. (Full-year 2017 data is not yet available.)

McDonald's needs to use its industry-leading marketing budget (it spent nearly $1.46 billion in 2016) to entice people in an increasingly price-focused U.S. fast food market. Chains including Taco Bell and Wendy's, aware of McDonald's plans for the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, introduced new or updated low-priced offerings this month.

"What I feel is really unique and compelling about this offering is just the breadth of the menu and the multiple price points and the simplicity of it," Flatley says of her chain's strategy. "I think we always have to be aware of competition but I also will say we're very focused on running our play and I'd say very bullish on our play."

TV spots began airing this week. A 15-second spot gives customers the basics.