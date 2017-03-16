Will McDonald's Have to Tell Someone 'You're Fired' After Its Extremely Anti-Trump Tweet?

Credit: McDonald's via Twitter

A tweet disparaging President Donald Trump that appeared to come from McDonald's social media team was pulled pretty quickly this morning, but not before it earned plenty of attention on social media.

The tweet on the @McDonaldsCorp feed, which has been deleted, read: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Later Thursday morning, McDonald's sent out a tweet to say that Twitter informed the company that the account had been compromised.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The @McDonaldsCorp account involved has about 151,000 followers. The @McDonalds account for the McDonald's USA business has about 3.3 million followers.

Before McDonald's blamed the post on a compromised Twitter account, many people were wondering whether someone on the McDonald's social media team perhaps meant to tweet from his or her own account, and mistakenly sent the anti-Trump missive from the corporate account.

The Golden Arches, of course, is not the first company to deal with a social media nightmare, and it won't be the last. Some may recall Chrysler ending its relationship with New Media Strategies in March 2011 after an agency employee used the f-bomb and complained about Detroit in a tweet inadvertently sent from the client's Twitter account.

McDonald's did not immediately elaborate on Thursday's tweet beyond the statement issued on Twitter.

The president previously co-starred with Grimace in a McDonald's ad for the Big N' Tasty sandwich and the Dollar Menu.