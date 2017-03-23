Media Exec Bob Rupczynski Leaves Mondelez for McDonald's

Bob Rupczynski Credit: Courtesy Mondelez International

McDonald's Corp. said Bob Rupczynski has joined in the newly created role of Global VP-media and customer relationship management, as the world's largest restaurant company sharpens its focus on connecting with its customers.

Mr. Rupczynski's move to McDonald's comes just four months after he joined Mondelez International Inc. as VP-head of global media and digital, after years at Kraft Heinz Co., where his last role was VP-media, data, and CRM. His move to McDonald's was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Rupczynski reports to McDonald's Exec VP and Global Chief Marketing Officer Silvia Lagnado. McDonald's said he will work on accelerating the company's push to "target, personalize and optimize its marketing effort."

Earlier this month, McDonald's laid out a long-term growth plan that includes enhancing its digital capabilities and its use of technology to improve the customer experience.

"Bob brings deep experience in developing industry-leading capabilities which enable data-driven, real-time precision marketing," Ms. Lagnado said in a statement. "He will play a critical role in ensuring we apply rigor and discipline in the way we maximize the return on McDonald's substantive marketing investment."

McDonald's has made some strides in connecting with customers recently, notably through its app. Mass personalization moves in the United States include buy one, get one deals or other offers tied to sports team wins or points scored in local markets. Loyalty efforts include $1 sandwiches and other offers accessed within the app. Later this year, it plans to introduce a mobile order and pay capability nationwide in the United States as part of a broader global expansion of that technology.

At Mondelez, Mr. Rupczynski was overseeing media and digital, reporting to Senior VP-Chief Marketing Officer Dana Anderson. Mondelez said it wishes Mr. Rupczynski "best of luck in his future endeavors" and that his successor would be announced in the future. His departure is the latest in a series of departures from the snack maker's broader marketing and media team over several months.

The appointment of Mr. Rupczynski comes after Atif Rafiq, McDonald's first chief digital officer, left in December to join Volvo.