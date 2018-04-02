Sol cycle: MillerCoors wants to crack the Mexican import market

Sol Origin 3x2 Credit: Sol

When it comes to Mexican beers, Corona might own the beach, but MillerCoors is staking its claim to the sun. After taking control of little-known Sol beer last fall from Heineken, the brewer is now backing it with a sizeable campaign in attempt to win loyalty from Mexican-American drinkers in their twenties.

The beer is a significant force in Mexico, ranking as the sixth-largest brew as of 2016, according to the latest data from Euromonitor International. But Heineken barely backed Sol in the U.S., opting to pour marketing behind its other Mexican brews, Dos Equis and Tecate. Sol marks MillerCoors' entry into the Mexican beer segment, which of late has been dominated by Constellation Brands. Constellation's sales have soared thanks to Modelo Especial and Corona, whose long-running "Find Your Beach" campaign has propelled it to the top spot among all imported beers.

While Corona has long targeted a broad swath of general market consumers, Sol is going squarely after second-generation Mexican Americans. The new campaign, by Alma DDB, leans into Sol's Mexican heritage while seeking to make a connection to drinkers who are into creativity and self-expression. "Sol for us represents optimism. It represents a vibrancy and beauty that comes from the heart of Mexico—that is where flavor and color and food and family all play a really critical role," says Ashley Selman, VP of emerging and economy brands for MillerCoors.

Ads were shot in Mexico City over four days and feature real-life street dancers, designers artists, rappers and a soccer player. The Spanish song backing the ads, "Brillando," which translates as "Shining," was custom-made by Alma for the campaign and sung by Amanda Escalante Pimentel, known as Amandititita, who is originally from Tampico, Mexico.