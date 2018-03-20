Mitsubishi goes big in new Eclipse Cross campaign

Mitsubishi has returned to network TV in its biggest marketing push in over a decade -- one that features the 2018 Eclipse Cross and underscores the brand's renewed commitment to the crossover market.

The 60-second spot makes it hard for viewers to glaze over the brand's new Super All-Wheel Control, as a conspicuous red Eclipse Cross zips through the rain at high speed. In a suspenseful duet, Emmy-winning violinist Damien Escobar and pianist William Joseph recreate the Twisted Sister classic "I Wanna Rock," echoing the closing words, "a classic reborn."

The brand sees this as the "Eclipse being reborn into a sporty crossover and competing in the hottest growth segment," Francine Harsini, chief marketing officer of Mitsubishi Motors North America, told Automotive News. "This is a real big chance for us to make a statement here in the U.S."

This will be Mitsubishi's highest media spend in 11 years, the brand said in a statement, as it taps into ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. The campaign will be Mitsubishi's first to appear during prime-time network TV in a decade.

The budget will also include placement on Hulu, YouTube, outdoor billboards and digital advertising.

The campaign also marks the brand's highest media buy on digital marketing and advertising targeted toward Hispanic customers -- who account for a little over 20 percent of the automaker's consumer base -- according to Harsini.

-- Anisa Gibrell is a writer for Automotive News