Move Over, McConaughey: Serena Williams Stars in New Lincoln Campaign

Matthew McConaughey will no longer be driving solo as Lincoln's celebrity endorser. The Ford-owned luxury brand has added tennis superstar Serena Williams to its roster, just as the new mother hits the court again.

Williams and McConaughey won't be appearing together. Instead, Williams will be used solely on social media in a campaign breaking this week for the Navigator SUV. The effort, which includes videos declaring that "a champion always returns," is by Cycle, the content studio run by Laundry Service. The Wasserman Media Group-owned New York-based shop picked up the assignment late last year.

McConaughey has regularly appeared in Lincoln TV ads by the brand's lead agency, WPP's Hudson Rouge. Lincoln is banking on Williams to help it win over women, including mothers, as she makes her way back into competitive tennis less than seven months after the Sept. 1 birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"She's a new mom, she's an entrepreneur. There are all these qualities about her and her life that match so well that the audience we are trying to talk to on Navigator," says John Emmert, group marketing manager for the Lincoln Motor Co.

The campaign comes two years after Williams backed another car brand, BMW-owned Mini, which used her in a star-filled Super Bowl ad in 2016. Lincoln's campaign plays up Williams' early allegiance to the Ford-owned luxury brand. One of the videos shows her describing how she first drove a Lincoln at age 18 or 19, when she named the all-white vehicle "Ginger." "I felt like I was kind of balling in a way, it was like my first huge purchase," she says in the spot.