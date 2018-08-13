Nerds rule in NerdWallet's first campaign from Argonaut

NerdWallet is taking advantage of the cultural coolness of nerds by placing them at the forefront of its new campaign. When life's financial decisions, like choosing a credit card, saving for retirement, or deciding what to do with a work bonus get consumers confused, they're urged to "turn to the nerds." A series of spots will debut on broadcast TV and digitally beginning today.

While the nine-year-old site has run campaigns before—18 months ago, it promoted its credit card comparison knowledge—this is its comprehensive push that details all of the brand's offerings beyond just credit cards, says Alison McGlone, head of brand marketing at San Francisco-based NerdWallet.

"We're evolving beyond credit cards," she says. "In the last couple years we've seen a lot of traction and interest from consumers so it felt like the right time to tell consumers we're here for everything."

Earlier this year NerdWallet issued an RFP for the campaign project and selected San Francisco-based Argonaut for the work.

"The financial world is so complex and confusing—there aren't that many partners to help make sense of it," says Hunter Hindman, founder and chief creative officer of Argonaut, noting that NerdWallet breaks everything down for consumers, but hadn't been "articulating it" previously.

The campaign will include two 30-second spots and three 15-second spots on TV, with shorter cuts airing on Facebook and Instagram. McGlone declined to provide budget specifics or comparisons to the previous campaign. Last year, NerdWallet spent $13.5 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.

The site has a $500 million valuation, according to reports, and McGlone says it sees more than 100 million annual site visitors.