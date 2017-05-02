A Taco Bell Item We Should Have Seen Coming: Dippable Chicken Chips

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips. Credit: Taco Bell

Apparently, the fast food fans of America can't get enough fried chicken in the shape of other foods.

Taco Bell is serving up chicken disguised as tortilla chips in its newest product that no one asked for, Naked Chicken Chips. If that name sounds familiar, it's because the chips are a follow-up to this year's Naked Chicken Chalupa, essentially a taco where the shell was replaced with a curved piece of fried chicken.

The chips debut May 11 and come with nacho cheese sauce for dipping.

Of course, Taco Bell wasn't the first one to go beyond the more traditional styles of shaped fried chicken, such as nuggets, strips and fingers. A tip of the hat goes to Burger King, which brought out the first version of its Chicken Fries in 2005.

Taco Bell, owned by Yum Brands, said its Naked Chicken Chips "saw buzzworthy tests" in some markets last summer. It's selling the chips for a limited time, at $1.99 for six pieces and $2.99 for 12. And this being Taco Bell, of course, there's a $5 box with the chips, served alongside a burrito supreme, crunchy taco and a medium drink.

Taco Bell is promoting the newest item with a similar approach it took with the Naked Chicken Chalupa, in marketing featuring The Council For Eating Fried Chicken The Same Way You Always Have. The chain also said people who use the hashtag #NakedChickenChips on social media might get an early taste in certain cities.

The latest limited-time launch comes after Taco Bell last month announced it was taking limited reservations for fans to dine at its California test kitchen in a partnership with OpenTable.