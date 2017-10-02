After Vegas Shooting, NRA Delays Political Ad Buy

The National Rifle Association has delayed political ad buys scheduled to run in Virginia in advance of the Nov. 7 election in which a gubernatorial race is on the ballot, according to media reports. The delay comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead, once again putting the NRA in the spotlight.

Citing anonymous media-buying sources, Politico reported that ads slated to run Tuesday have been delayed until Oct. 10. However, the publication quoted a source familiar with the ad buy as saying that the delay was not related to the shooting and was part of its campaign strategy. The Washington Post also cited a source saying the delay was unrelated to the shooting.

Going on air with pro-gun ads the day after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history would probably have put the NRA on the defensive. The NRA has kept a low profile in the wake of the Vegas shooting. Its Twitter feed, which typically posts multiple times daily, remained silent as of Monday evening

The Post reported that the NRA planned to spend more than $750,000 on commercials in the Richmond and Roanoke markets, citing filings reviewed by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. The subject of the ads is unclear, according to the Post.