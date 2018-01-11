Pepsi Brings Cindy Crawford Back for Super Bowl Ad

Pepsi is trying to reclaim its pop culture mojo with a Super Bowl ad featuring celebrities that have backed the soda over the years, including Cindy Crawford, the brand said Thursday.

The 30-second spot, called "This Is the Pepsi," will include a reference to Crawford's iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad, in which the supermodel appeared in jean shorts and a white tank top as two boys gawked. The remake is poised to be a little more G-rated: Her son, Presley Gerber, is slated to appear.

Pepsi did not release other creative details on the spot, including what other celebrities might appear. Stars that have appeared on behalf of the brand over the years include Beyonce, Madonna, Tina Turner, Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe, and of course Michael Jackson. Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show sponsored by Pepsi, so his presence will undoubtedly be woven into the brand's marketing.