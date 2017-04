Pepsi is absorbing a barrage of critcism over its new ad showing Kendall Jenner being drawn into a generic peace protest and handing a cop a soda, echoing iconic images from real protests in the process.

"This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony," Pepsi said in a statement defending its work, "and we think that's an important message to convey."

You tell us whether Pepsi got it right.