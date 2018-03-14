20% Off Is Better Than 3.14%, but Some Brands Are Still Totally Misusing Pi Day

No offense to Kohl's calculations, but is a 20% discount the right way to take advantage of Pi Day? We suppose 3.14% off wouldn't really count as a door-buster. While mostly ignoring the #nationalschoolwalkout also taking place on March 12, marketers tried a variety of ways to tie themselves to a day about math—some better than others.
Treat yourself to some #PiDay savings with 20% off: https://t.co/pDwywUEPMk pic.twitter.com/P3mjWBE0N9— Kohl's (@Kohls) March 14, 2018
Ride or Pie.🔥 #PiDay pic.twitter.com/TgOUoOzQb6— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2018
Trying to figure out why pie has a number but Starburst doesn't like…#PiDay pic.twitter.com/1P8v1ZLO2j— Starburst (@Starburst) March 14, 2018
Happy #PiDay! pic.twitter.com/oeLO9dA1wh— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 14, 2018
Does Pi Day have you thinking by the slice? Read about some of our top places for pizza in Minneapolis: https://t.co/zfJes6ABu0. Whether you're looking for vegan, gluten free, Neapolitan or all American, we've got a pie for you. (photo @blacksheeppizza) #LoewsMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/1EDEQbujUf— Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) March 14, 2018
Pi might be an irrational number, but celebrating National Pi(e) day with pie is a totally rational choice. Celebrate National Pi(e) day and enjoy $3.14 off any large bakery pie. While supplies last. https://t.co/ofTtUqpa6N #Pie #MakesMeWhole— Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) March 13, 2018
Calculating the circumference of an #AndroidOreo like…— Android (@Android) March 14, 2018
Happy #PiDay! pic.twitter.com/Frs6csx8tF— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 14, 2018
Happy #PiDay! March 14th represented in numbers is 3.14, which are the first three numbers in the pi constant. Pi is a mathematical constant used to define the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Hubble observes circular objects every day, like galaxy NGC 7049: pic.twitter.com/SVE3h8lsXk— Hubble (@NASAHubble) March 14, 2018
Math makes us hungry...good thing pizzas are buy 1 get 1 FREE this week when you order online. Carryout only. #PiDay #BOGO pic.twitter.com/ZBr2WBTafk— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 14, 2018
In honor of #PiDay, I've eaten exactly 3.141592653532384626433832795 Skittles today. But I rounded up to 4. pic.twitter.com/lR4plCcyBo— Skittles (@Skittles) March 14, 2018
Just like Pi, our capabilities are endless. Happy #PiDay! pic.twitter.com/BmC2tVQNS0— Dell Technologies (@DellTech) March 14, 2018
3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197169399375105820974944592307816406286208998628034825342117067982148086513282306647093844609550582231725359408128481117450284102701938521105559644622948954930381964428810975665933446128475648233786 #Twitter280 #PiDay https://t.co/9B4ay4j1YB— Xerox (@Xerox) March 14, 2018