Ad Age's Best Places to Work is open for submissions

Cogent Entertainment Marketing, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, ranked high in 2017.

To attract top talent, you need to be a company where people want to work. And while what you make or market help influence people's opinions of you as an employer, they're not nearly enough to prove your bona fides as a first-class workplace.

Ad Age's Best Places to Work survey—now open for submissions—aims to find the best of the best. With our new partner, Latitude, we're taking our deepest dive yet into the myriad factors that make up distinctive work environments—places where employees can thrive and, in doing so, help bolster bottom lines.

Our new survey incorporates not just the usual (and no less important) areas of compensation and perks, opportunities for community involvement and, yes, whether there's time built in for creative playtime, but those that assess your responsiveness to issues of sexism, racism and discrimination, the structures in place for employee advancement, your initiatives around diversity and inclusion, and the other components that go into the creation of holistic, multicultural workplaces.

So, who can enter? Any agency, ad tech, media company or brand marketing division that's been in business for more than one year and has 15-plus full-time employees.

This year, Ad Age and new partner Latitude have worked hard to create a research design and process that will provide organizations of any size an equal opportunity to compete.

There are two surveys in total, one for employers and one for employees. The results from the employer survey help us better understand who you are as a company and paints a picture of the demographics of your workforce, the characteristics of your workplace and the values that distinguish your organization. The employee survey will determine what matters to your employees in the workplace and the degree to which you as an employer perform on the attributes they care most about.

Signing up is easy. Enter here and you'll receive an email with a custom link to your exclusive survey site once payment for your entry is complete. Participating companies will have the opportunity to receive one of three in-depth reports with data and analysis specific to your organization.

Now, get to work!