Diet Coke sizzles despite Super Bowl ad fizzle

Diet Coke new design 3x2 Credit: The Coca-Cola Company

Despite a lackluster Super Bowl ad, Diet Coke's new campaign and brand overhaul was good enough to power the struggling soda to its first quarterly sales gain in North America in nearly eight years.

Coca-Cola Co. reported the positive growth on its earnings call today, but declined to share by how much the brand grew. But even a small gain would mark a significant development for a brand that has slumped as calorie-conscious drinkers gravitate to other options like sparkling water and zero-calorie energy drinks. The last time Diet Coke grew quarterly sales was in the fourth quarter of 2010, according to a spokesman.

"It's still very early in the process but we are encouraged by the initial consumer response," CEO James Quincey said on the earnings call.

Diet Coke's performance shows that sometimes people put a little bit too much stock in how well Super Bowl ads are reviewed, at least when it comes to sales results.

Diet Coke's ad, by Anomaly Los Angeles, took a curiously understated approach in a venue known for highly produced ads. The 30-second ad simply showed actress Hayley Magnus extolling the virtues of the new twisted mango flavor with a little dance.