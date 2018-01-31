Marketer's Brief: Report Reveals New Hope for Walmart Against Amazon

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

If you want Super Bowl pizza news, we have you covered. But we start with some interesting developments in e-commerce.

Amazon isn't so scary after all

Tide: Digital Genius?

Fear of Amazon—at least, its getting together with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan to form an independent health-care company—was enough to knock $30 billion off the market caps of the top 10 health insurers alone on Tuesday. But maybe Amazon isn't so scary after all: A new report from L2 finds Walmart is actually growing twice as fast as Amazon in home-care e-commerce, despite Amazon making it a top promotional priority, particularly in voice in January. Home-care products like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes made up 10 of 13 featured voice promotions via Alexa, according to L2, as some big established brands are doing just fine. Clorox Co. overall falls just below Procter & Gamble Co., particularly its Tide, in earning a digital "genius" ranking from L2 in home care. Unilever's Seventh Generation is the industry's only other "genius." These brands are winning in gaining market share and search visibility on Amazon, including in voice, according to L2. But the report confirms fears that Amazon is favoring its own private labels, such as Presto! Toilet paper, in voice search.

Walmart corporate layoffs include marketing

Walmart may be faring better in the battle against Amazon than in years past, but layoffs at its Bentonville, Arkansas, corporate headquarters remain an annual ritual toward the end of the January fiscal year. This year's headcount reduction includes marketers, a spokesman confirms, though it's unclear how much the overall staffing in U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Rogers' group will be affected. Some positions that were in Bentonville are likely to move to e-commerce offices in San Bruno, California and Hoboken, New Jersey, in the retailer's unified marketing group, the spokesman says.

It's almost pizza's biggest day

Get ready for plenty of pizza marketing. Pizza Hut will advertise during NBC's livestream of the game. But its main Super Bowl Sunday strategy, like other pizza brands, has lots of marketing leading up to the game. Pizza Hut is doubling down on promoting its Hut Rewards loyalty plan. Former Eagles player Terrell Owens might not excite Patriots fans, but he's in ads that will break during the pregame show, which is sponsored by Pizza Hut. The 30-second version shown here will run during the livestream of the game.