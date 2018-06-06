Marketer's Brief: Beer brand hacks crash test videos in anti-drunk driving ad

How do you say 'streetwear' in Swedish?

Ikea does (some) streetwear. Credit: Ikea

Swedish retail giant Ikea continues to experiment beyond its blonde wood roots, most recently with apparel. The company announced it's partnering with Los Angeles-based designer Chris Stamp on a streetwear capsule collection that will include hoodies and T-shirts (plus, yes, pillows and armchairs). Called SPÄNST, the collaboration also boasts Ikea's first skateboard, and a basketball hoop. The move follows a line of patterned suits Ikea released earlier this year with Savile Row designer William Hunt.

Piling on

On the heels of Sears' announcement that it will be closing another 63 stores comes new data that suggests the beleaguered retailer's online sales are falling far below that of competitors'. Edison Trends, which analyzes e-commerce trends from U.S. brands, found that Sears' monthly e-commerce revenue was a fraction of that of Macy's and Kohl's, for example. During the 10 months between August 2017 and May 2018, Kohl's monthly online order volume was 10 times more than Sears, Edison reported. Sears has also extensively thinned its marketing ranks in recent months as it struggles to stay afloat.

Jerky to the rescue

Jack Link's is on the road with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization, in a fundraising and service effort to help people rebuild and recover from natural disasters even long after they occur. Jack Link's began its "Fuel the Front Lines" trip from its Minong, Wisconsin, headquarters on May 31. After multiple project stops along the way, it plans to aid people still recovering after last year's Hurricane Harvey on June 12 in Houston. (The ending date just happens to be National Jerky Day.) Sasquatch isn't seen in a 30-second commercial about the effort set to run on TV this month. Jack Link's plans to donate $2 each time someone texts "REBUILD" or "GIVE" to 87872, up to $400,000. It's working with Tongal, Integer and Fast Horse on the campaign.