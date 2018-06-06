Marketer's Brief: Beer brand hacks crash test videos in anti-drunk driving ad

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.
Ikea wants to be...a clothing brand? Find out more below, plus how one embattled food trade organization is rolling the dice on a new leader from the gambling industry. But first, we start with an ingenious anti-drunk driving campaign out of Columbia.
Only dummies drink and drive
Alcohol marketers have sought to inject a bit more creativity into their responsibility ads, which used to be, well, pretty boring. Diageo, for instance, has leaned on virtual reality, including the April release of "Decisions: Party's Over," which includes an intense look at the consequences of binge drinking by allowing viewers to toggle between four different points of view. (One scene depicts a sexual assault.)
Now, Colombian beer brand Poker is using crash test video in an ingenious anti-drinking-and-driving campaign. The effort by DDB Colombia involved hacking popular crash test videos. Six-second bumper ads designed to run during the videos featured storylines imagining the partying, and bad-decision-making, preceding a crash. Below, a video that explains it all, and an example of one of the ads.
How do you say 'streetwear' in Swedish?
Swedish retail giant Ikea continues to experiment beyond its blonde wood roots, most recently with apparel. The company announced it's partnering with Los Angeles-based designer Chris Stamp on a streetwear capsule collection that will include hoodies and T-shirts (plus, yes, pillows and armchairs). Called SPÄNST, the collaboration also boasts Ikea's first skateboard, and a basketball hoop. The move follows a line of patterned suits Ikea released earlier this year with Savile Row designer William Hunt.
Piling on
On the heels of Sears' announcement that it will be closing another 63 stores comes new data that suggests the beleaguered retailer's online sales are falling far below that of competitors'. Edison Trends, which analyzes e-commerce trends from U.S. brands, found that Sears' monthly e-commerce revenue was a fraction of that of Macy's and Kohl's, for example. During the 10 months between August 2017 and May 2018, Kohl's monthly online order volume was 10 times more than Sears, Edison reported. Sears has also extensively thinned its marketing ranks in recent months as it struggles to stay afloat.
Jerky to the rescue
Jack Link's is on the road with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization, in a fundraising and service effort to help people rebuild and recover from natural disasters even long after they occur. Jack Link's began its "Fuel the Front Lines" trip from its Minong, Wisconsin, headquarters on May 31. After multiple project stops along the way, it plans to aid people still recovering after last year's Hurricane Harvey on June 12 in Houston. (The ending date just happens to be National Jerky Day.) Sasquatch isn't seen in a 30-second commercial about the effort set to run on TV this month. Jack Link's plans to donate $2 each time someone texts "REBUILD" or "GIVE" to 87872, up to $400,000. It's working with Tongal, Integer and Fast Horse on the campaign.
Would you buy this?
The company behind the popular booger sucking nose cleaner for baby, NoseFrida, is back with a new product designed to protect the family jewels from the kicks, punches and accidents that come with fatherhood. On Wednesday, Fridababy introduced Fridaballs, a boxer brief. Billed as "kid-proof underwear" the garment has a reinforced protective pouch, wicking fabric and a "patent-pending Heirloom Conservation Technology," according to a press release, which also clarified that this is indeed a real product, and will be sold for $27.99.
Number of the Week
15: The percent of US adults who are talking about Ambien, up from 6 percent, according to YouGov BrandIndex research, which chronicled the drug's rise to fame following Roseanne Barr's controversial tweets.
Tweet of Week
Good morning, Sonic. Not sure how to break it to you, but … https://t.co/RPpOchBMKJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2018
Comings and Goings
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, which lost the likes of Nestle and Campbell Soup as members, will soon have a new leader. Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, a trade group representing the U.S. casino gaming industry, is set to step into the same role at GMA as of Aug. 1. His appointment comes after GMA said in February that President and CEO Pamela Bailey planned to retire.
Chuck Sullivan is the new chief marketing officer at Senior Helpers, which provides in-home senior care services. Sullivan, who found out about the Baltimore-based brand when he sought out help for his mother, was formerly exec VP and CMO at K12, the provider of online education. He has also worked at Hilton and Chrysler.
Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc., says Chris Neugent, the president and CEO of its Post Consumer Brands division, is moving to the role of EVP, Strategy, Post Holdings. Howard Friedman is set to become president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands on July 23. Friedman spent years at Kraft Heinz, most recently as EVP of meat and dairy. Kraft Heinz, meanwhile, named Sergio Nahuz as head of its refrigerated business, after three years leading U.S. sales.
And entertainment marketing agency Wild Card and sister company, creative agency 3AM, have hired Tara DeVeaux as chief marketing officer. DeVeaux joins the shops from BBDO New York where she was CMO, and brings two decades of brand and entertainment marketing experience to the fold.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl