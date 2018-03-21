Shoe startup Allbirds pushes a eucalyptus sneaker in ads from Fitzloff's Opinionated

In a saturated sneaker market, San Francisco-based Allbirds opened two years ago with a new offering—a running shoe made of wool—and quickly won fans with its innovation. Now the brand is pushing a new sneaker, made from eucalyptus fibers and called the Skipper, and a quirky brand campaign to go with it.

The marketing effort comes via Opinionated, the new Portland, Oregon-based agency helmed by advertising vet Mark Fitzloff and hired by Allbirds in November.

"It's a great opportunity for us to make sure everybody knew Allbirds not just as a wool shoe company but rather one committed to innovation with materials," says Julie Channing, VP of marketing at Allbirds.