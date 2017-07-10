Shots Fired: Retailers Take Aim at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon may have invented it, but other retailers are cashing in on Prime Day. In advance of the shopping discount period Amazon christened Prime Day two years ago -- falling on July 11 this year -- eBay is rolling out a series of ads urging consumers to give its site a second look for the best deals. In one, Amazon Prime is clearly called out: A male newscaster looks distraught as a voiceover says, "You thought you had a prime deal, but did you check eBay?"

Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer for North America at San Jose, Calif.-based eBay, said the new spots function as a more value-driven push following the ecommerce company's rebranding campaign, "Fill Your Cart With Color," which debuted last month. The effort "fits relevantly into the time frame when consumers are looking for deals," she said, noting that Prime Day "stimulates the market across the board during this week."