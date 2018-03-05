Brookside Hopes 'Ballsy' Women Crave Its Chocolate

Brookside is targeting somewhat older women with a campaign centered around their "ballsy" pursuits, in a break from standard candy ads geared toward and starring younger consumers.

A campaign timed to break during National Women's History Month features successful mature females that Brookside paints, in its largely black-and-white ads, as ballsy women pursuing their own passions, often after spending many years working and raising families.

"They can kind of turn and focus on themselves and really start to look at what they want to do with the second half of their life," says Kriston Ohm, senior brand manager, Brookside, refrerring to both the women the brand covets as consumers and the women that appear in the ads.

The women featured in the online campaign include Beth Harrington, a producer, director and writer; Patricia Kelly, a 70-year-old equestrian and philanthropist; Kathy Valentine, former Go-Go's bassist, who is going back to school and writing her memoir; Cara-Beth Burnside, a professional skateboarder and snowboarder; Tish & Snooky, founders of the Manic Panic beauty brand; and Lizz Winstead, a comedian and writer who co-created "The Daily Show."

Along with an anthem-style spot (above), there are individualized spots such as one featuring Valentine (below).