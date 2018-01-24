See the Spot: Olympics Athletes Amplify Visa's Campaign

Who needs broadcast television when you have your own mini network of celebrity athletes? Visa, an Olympics sponsor, is running a 60-second spot ahead of the Winter Games next month, and using its roster of 54 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to promote it. In recent days several Team Visa participants have used their social media accounts to tease digital versions of the campaign.

"When it came time to launch the film, we couldn't have asked for a better medium than the athletes' own social media channels," said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer at Foster City, California-based Visa, in a statement.

The commercial, called "Resetting Finish Lines," and set to Irving Berlin's "Anything You Can Do," features the likes of snowboarder Chloe Kim and skier Mikeala Shiffrin preparing for the competition as they pay for various things with, no surprise, their Visa cards. One athlete even uses a Visa pin as payment, highlighting the brand's wearable payment technology.

Visa worked with BBDO on the creative concept; Starcom handled media duties. The company, which has been an Olympics sponsor for more than 30 years, spent more than $146 million on measured media in the U.S. last year, according to Ad Age's Datacenter.