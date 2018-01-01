See the Spot: SoulCycle Says F#$% Your Resolutions

Plan on ditching the gym for pizza and "Black Mirror" on January 1? SoulCycle is cool with it.

The fitness company's new "Screw Resolutions" campaign, which kicks off January 1, urges riders to "eat the damn cookie," "cancel more plans" and "have more sex." While we're unclear on who has ever resolved to have less sex, the campaign includes social video and static cards and a letter to riders urging them to "reach for more" of what makes them happy and to put the kibosh on cutting out indulgences.

SoulCycle Screw Resolutions January campaign Credit: SoulCycle

"As we were thinking about January and as we think about what other brands are doing in terms of telling people to diet or lose weight or cut stuff out of their lives, we kind of wanted to take a different approach," says SoulCycle SVP of marketing Sarah Choi. "We wanted it to be about celebrating who they are and embracing the things that make them who they are."

The Equinox-owned company -- best known for its spin studios -- will also enlist the help of its more than 300 instructors across 84 studios for the campaign: They'll be asked to take a picture of themselves and write down a resolution they're planning to "screw" or something they'd like to do more of.

For example? "Eating the damn cookie, or not weighing themselves, or texting less or writing less emails," Choi says.

The campaign will set the tone for the company's branding in 2018 -- which Choi says will emphasize praising riders for exactly who they are. Also in early 2018: A new promotion that gives riders their second class free when they pay for the first, and a "special prize" after five classes for new riders, which Choi says is a big push to bring in new riders.

The company worked with Laird & Partners for its first brand campaign in April and on other projects since, but this campaign was done internally.