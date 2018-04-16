Put down that phone and pick up a beer: Stella campaign urges 'Joie de Biere'

Joie de Biere Credit: Stella Artois

Belgian-born Stella Artois is getting its French on. The 92-year-old brand is launching the largest global marketing effort in its history that includes a new tagline, "Joie de Bière." The French phrase, which translates to "Joy of Beer," puts a bar-friendly twist on the common "joie de vivre" expression that means joy of living.

The tagline backs a new marketing direction for Stella as it deploys a fictitious setting filled with characters that it plans to tap into for years to come. The locale, called "Le Village," is based partly on Stella's hometown of Leuven, Belgium and meant to blend a modern town with old world European charm. It is a place where people are freed from modern distractions like smart phones.

A TV spot, called "Les Pockets," shows a man chatting on two phones before walking into a bar where everyone keeps their phones tucked away in pockets—fancy ones at that. The campaign will cover 19 countries, including the U.S., where it will get a significant push on TV. The agency is Mother, New York.