Yeah, this could get messy: Raymour & Flanigan gets in bed with Papa John's

Free Pizza Promotion Raymour & Flanigan Furniture & Mattress Credit: Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan has cooked up a way to fire back at the rising number of mattresses delivered in boxes: offering free pizza in a box instead.

The furniture and mattress retailer is offering a year of pizza from Papa John's—one large cheese pie per month, toppings extra—to anyone who buys a mattress from one of its 120 stores.

The push includes a commercial, created internally and shot by Mountain View Group, and social media posts, which the retailer handles in-house.

In the 30-second spot, a couple whose mattress is being delivered casts doubts on the idea of buying a mattress without trying it and with a mattress being delivered in a box.

"Mattresses shouldn't come in a box, pizza comes in a box," the man says as he sits on the couch, eating Papa John's pizza straight from the box (of course), as Raymour & Flanigan delivery guys haul in the new mattress and remove the old one. And yes, the couple ends up eating pizza on the brand new mattress.