This story is bananas

If you're tired of throwing away past-their-prime bananas, a South Korean supermarket chain has the solution for you: packaged bananas, each of which contains varying levels of ripeness. A Korean-American blogger who goes by the name of T.K. Park was the first to tweet about E-Mart's solution to ensuring that your week's supply of bananas both start and end with a perfect one, saving you the problem of under-ripe fruit at the beginning of the week, and over-ripe fruit at week's end. On Friday, a pack of six was selling for 2,980 South Korean won on E-Mart's website, the equivalent of approximately $2.65 American dollars.

Many on Twitter thought the idea was genius:

Some sell better products, others sell existing products better. 🇰🇷🍌 E-mart in Korea offers "One-A-Day" banana pack with different ripeness so that you can eat them over several days. Plastic packaging aside, this is brilliant! 🏆#sales #salestip #selling #marketing pic.twitter.com/l1C8EYiLq1 — Consultative Selling (@PrescriptiveB2B) August 8, 2018

"One-a-day banana," feat. bananas at varying stages of ripeness.



Korea gets it. pic.twitter.com/bOIhS0MrVX — Shaaban Mahero (@Shaaban_Mahero) August 9, 2018

But there were holdouts:

You can do this yourself at the grocery store...just sayin. — StarfishSLG (@StarfishSLG) August 9, 2018

people eat just one banana a day????? https://t.co/46bloqM9Cg — please hire enzo (@enzoderm) August 10, 2018

Of course, it's also worth considering the damage to the environment that the product's plastic packaging could cause. Especially because bananas naturally come with, you know, biodegradable on-the-go packaging of their own.

Shrink-wrapped in plastic???? NOT smart #Korea! — Marianne Schroeder (@MarianneSchro11) August 7, 2018

Yaaaay more plastic to throw away #NOT 🙄 — Marie-Michelle Larue (@fashionhermite) August 7, 2018

Well, this would have to be the least ingenious ingeniousness I ever saw; produce in nature's own biodegradable and anti-bacterial wrapping, unnessesarily packed in noxious, polluting man-made wrapping — Nicolai Konow (@KonowLab) August 8, 2018

Or, you could just take this Twitter user's suggestion to avoid the problem entirely: