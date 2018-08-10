This story is bananas

By Published on .

If you're tired of throwing away past-their-prime bananas, a South Korean supermarket chain has the solution for you: packaged bananas, each of which contains varying levels of ripeness. A Korean-American blogger who goes by the name of T.K. Park was the first to tweet about E-Mart's solution to ensuring that your week's supply of bananas both start and end with a perfect one, saving you the problem of under-ripe fruit at the beginning of the week, and over-ripe fruit at week's end. On Friday, a pack of six was selling for 2,980 South Korean won on E-Mart's website, the equivalent of approximately $2.65 American dollars.

Many on Twitter thought the idea was genius:

But there were holdouts:

Of course, it's also worth considering the damage to the environment that the product's plastic packaging could cause. Especially because bananas naturally come with, you know, biodegradable on-the-go packaging of their own.

Or, you could just take this Twitter user's suggestion to avoid the problem entirely:

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US