Sundial Brands hires top marketer from Coty; Bonin Bough is out

Kimberly Paige. Credit: Sundial Brands

Sundial Brands, a leading marketer of beauty products for women of color, has hired a new top marketer from Coty. The company's high-profile former chief marketing and growth officer, Bonin Bough, has left after less than a year on the job following its acquisition by Unilever.

Kimberly Evans Paige, who joined Coty last year as chief marketing officer of the consumer beauty division from a top marketing job at Coca-Cola Co.'s Venturing and Emerging Brands unit, comes to Sundial Brands as chief operating and brand-building officer, a newly created post.

Bough joined Sundial as its top marketer only last September, two months before its acquisition by Unilever. At the time of the Unilever deal, Bough declined to comment on whether he would remain as CMO.

A Sundial spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that he's left the company. Bough didn't respond to an email and a voicemail seeking comment.

The host of CNBC's "Cleveland Hustles" and a prolific speaker and author, the former Pepsico and Mondelez digital-marketing executive Bough won't lack for things to do. His website doesn't mention Sundial, though he did talk about it in Ad Age and Fast Company stories last year and early this year.

Bonin Bough. Credit: Mondelez International

Bough came on board in the wake of a social-media smackdown Sundial suffered in April 2017 over a campaign from VaynerMedia for its flagship SheaMoisture brand prominently featuring the hair-care-needs of white women. Critics on Twitter and elsewhere accused Sundial of moving away from its core market of women of color, and CEO and founder Richlieu Dennis promptly apologized for fostering that impression while pulling the digital campaign.

Unilever agreed to buy the company in November, with Dennis staying on to continue running it.

"As we continue to experience and plan for future robust growth, it became clear that we needed to create a role that would help ensure that we are appropriately positioned and resourced for our next phase," Dennis said in a statement Tuesday. "It was been more clear to us tha the right partner to help scale the work we have done is Kimberly Paige."

Dennis praised her "unique combination of analytical and creative prowess, cultural sensibilities and her passion for people and purpose-driven companies."

Paige's direct reports will include Sundial's chief marketing officer, as well as chief customer officer and senior vice president of operations.