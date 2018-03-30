Ad Age Survival Summit: How prepared is your brand for crisis?

These are challenging times to be a brand. A single tweet, ill-advised ad, product snafu or sexual misconduct allegation can throw a company into an unexpected chaos. And it isn't just the brands, but the executives behind them being taken to task.

On May 2 in Chicago, the Ad Age Survival Summit will bring together brands, marketers and PR experts to swap strategies for how to weather adversity.

We'll address the breakneck pace of the news cycle and how easily situations can escalate with a panel of executives from Nestlé Waters, The Kraft Heinz Co. and Apco Worldwide.

Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer at JPMorgan Chase, will chat about why she has been vocal on a number of issues, from gender diversity at CES to fighting fake news to gun safety laws.

The 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer revealed a record-breaking drop in trust and the PR giant's Mark Renshaw will explain what that means for brands and how marketers can fill the trust gap.

VML's God-is Rivera will dive into why the industry continues to miss the mark when it comes to diversity and inclusion — both in the makeup of advertising and marketing teams, and in the work that's produced — and what's needed to elicit real change.

There's even a panel exploring the dark web and how to prepare for the risks you can't see. Led by veteran news executive Vivian Schiller, the discussion will include insights from Kroll's Betsy Blumenthal, Storyful's Toby Bochan and Parsons School of Design's David Carroll.

The day won't be all talk though: the Crisis Simulation Lab will put your crisis management skills to the test with a hands-on experience led by Edelman's Andy Liuzzi. Held at Edelman's Chicago offices and available to all-access pass holders only, the lab will use a series of interactive exercises to demonstrate the realities of gaining control in volatile situations.

