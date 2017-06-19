It Takes Guts: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Tackle 'Yucky' Subject in Ads

Renew Life ad Credit: Renew Life

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are starring together. Not in a TV series, though Macy may soon get a role in a show his wife aims to bring to the small screen.

First, though, the Hollywood couple signed on to do a marketing campaign for the first time in years. Their endorsement of Renew Life, a line of probiotics sold by Clorox Co., was a natural fit, Huffman said in a phone interview.

After the couple's first daughter was born, a pediatrician spoke with her about gut health and flora, and how probiotics might help keep their immune systems healthier, she recalled. The doctor also suggested she eat fermented vegetables or eat "raw, organic, grass-fed yogurt," Huffman recalled, thinking at the time "'Who has time for that? I have a toddler.'"

Instead the family began taking probiotics and still does 15 years later, as long as Huffman, a star of shows including "Desperate Housewives" and movies such as "Transamerica," reminds them. When they forget to take them, inevitably someone gets sniffles, gets a cold or just feels out of sorts, she said.

When Renew Life reached out, the name sounded familiar. That's because it was the product Huffman had already been taking for two to three years. Huffman said she has tried different brands over the years. "I'm an encyclopedia about this stuff," she said.

Now, she serves as the spokesperson for Renew Life's "Being Human Takes Guts" campaign. The push kicked off with online videos voiced by Macy, in which he lists things that take guts, like saying who you voted for, getting married, and asking for a raise. Ads voiced by Huffman, centered on parenting and growing up, are set to debut in August.