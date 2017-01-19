Target Taps New Chief Marketing Officer

Rick Gomez Credit: Target

Target has a new chief marketing officer. The Minneapolis-based retailer is promoting Rick Gomez, who had been senior VP-brand and category marketing, to exec VP- chief marketing officer. The appointment is effective Jan. 29. Mr. Gomez, who has been with the company for four years, is responsible for brand positioning and integrating Target's marketing programs. He's also tasked with handling media strategy, guest research, loyalty and corporate responsibility.

"Rick has a deep understanding of the retail marketplace and brings an analytical, strategic and collaborative approach to the work he leads to reach our guests and drive the business," said Brian Cornell, Target's chairman and chief executive, in a statement. "Rick is a very talented marketer whose leadership will be critical as we continue to refine our marketing efforts and reach our guests in new, relevant ways."

Mr. Gomez already helped spearhead Target's recent holiday campaign after the September departure of former CMO Jeff Jones, who left the brand after four years to join ride-sharing company Uber as president.

A marketing veteran with stints at PepsiCo, Quaker Oats and MillerCoors before he joined Target in 2013, Mr. Gomez has also worked on Target's Grammy's commercials for the past two years, which included live performances by the likes of Gwen Stefani and Imagine Dragons.

Also on Thursday, Target announced its first major push into soccer with its official Major League Soccer sponsorship.

Like many of its retail competitors, the 1,800-unit chain, which spent $468.2 million on measured media in the U.S. in 2015, according to Ad Age's Datacenter, had a drop in sales over the crucial holiday period. Earlier this week, Target reported a 1.3% drop in same-store sales during November and December, and lowered its earnings forecast for the year.