TBT: McDonald's and Trump Were Friends in This Big N' Tasty Ad (Co-Starring Grimace)

A tweet on the @McDonaldsCorp feed Thursday morning called Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President," adding that "we would love to have @BarackObama back." Also: "you have tiny hands."

McDonald's quickly deleted the tweet and said Twitter had notified the company that its account had been hacked, perhaps avoiding the kind of Twitter war with the president that has caught up marketers such as Nordstrom.

In addition to reminding marketers that stuff happens on social media, the incident resurfaced memories of a happier encounter between McDonald's and Mr. Trump, who co-starred with Grimace in this ad for the chain.