Thin Mints Coffee Is Now a Thing at Dunkin' Donuts

Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors Credit: Dunkin' Donuts

There's already Girl Scout cookie-inspired Coffee-Mate, but that takes the effort of buying and pouring it into one's cup. Now there's another way to pretend you're eating a Girl Scout cookie while sipping coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts is making three flavors of coffee inspired by the organization's cookies. Also, some franchisees will let troops sell the cookies at their shops over the next few weeks.

Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie flavors will be on the Dunkin' Donuts menu from Feb. 26 through May under a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA, Dunkin' Donuts said Friday. The flavors will be available in hot and iced coffee, lattes, macchiatos and chilled drinks.

The peanut butter cookie flavor is made without allergens, the coffee-and-doughnut chain says.

Dunkin' isn't alone in wanting to wear the Girl Scouts badge. Other Girl Scouts-licensed lines include Breyer's ice creams and General Mills cereals, and Nestle had Coffee-Mate creamers based on Girl Scouts' Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel flavors.

Adding Girl Scout-inspired flavors for a limited time may give a jolt to sales at Dunkin', although it already sells plenty of flavored coffee. Dunkin's U.S. same-store sales rose just 0.6 percent last year and it recently said it expects growth of about 1 percent this year, set to accelerate to "upwards of 3 percent" by 2020. The chain began a creative agency review in December.

Girl Scout troops can sell cookies at certain restaurants during the weekends between Feb. 24 and March 18, Dunkin' Donuts says.

The plans were announced in Savannah, where the Girl Scouts of the USA was founded. They were also featured online in a Facebook Live event.



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said that Nestle has Coffee-Mate creamers based on Girl Scout cookies, but those versions are no longer available.