TIAA Looks Past Its Rebrand: New Campaign and CMO Ahead

Most Popular

One year after the rebrand in which TIAA-CREF became TIAA, the financial giant is looking to build on last year's campaign with a new push focusing on life moments where TIAA might participate, like the birth of a child or new sporting adventures.

The rebranding effort used new marketing including a logo and website to highlight TIAA's retirement services and increase awareness among potential clients.

"We're now focusing more on the evolution of why we're different," said Connie Weaver, chief marketing officer. "But we're remaining authentic and being an engaged ally which lets us go from the story of retirement to underscoring moments that matter throughout life."

Ms. Weaver is also now leaving the company after seven years with TIAA. Though she will stay on in an advisory role through the end of the month, her colleague Mark Elliot was recently promoted to chief marketing officer-corporate marketing from senior VP-customer insights. TIAA is looking to add a new CMO for its retail business.

The "This Is the New Success Story" campaign, created by the Martin Agency, includes one 60-second TV spot, as well as two 30-second commercials and at least four of 15 seconds in length. Ms. Weaver said TIAA is increasing its online video and use of social as well. Last year, TIAA spent around $32.1 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media. The brand also works with Weber Shandwick on PR, while UM handles media duties.

The 60-second spot talks about the measurement of success and how many events in one's life can be considered successful. "While success isn't just about money, no matter how much you have," a voiceover says as video shows a person sleeping soundly, "we think you deserve the financial freedom to sleep like this at night."

The company said it gained 18 points in unaided awareness from consumers in the 12 months since last year's rebranding campaign, and saw increases in most of its internal measurement of attributes like trustworthiness. Visitors to TIAA's website are spending eight minutes on average there, up from four minutes before the redesign. The website has seen more than 60% growth in weekly visits, according to TIAA.

"I could not be happier with the results," said Ms. Weaver. "Last year was about planning the flag and getting out there and building awareness."