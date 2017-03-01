Toyota Names New North American Marketing VP

Jack Hollis Credit: Toyota

Jack Hollis, group VP for marketing at Toyota Motor Sales, has been elevated to group VP for the Toyota division, where he will oversee the brand in North America, the automaker announced today. Toyota North America promoted Ed Laukes, currently VP for Toyota division marketing, media, incentives and motorsports, as its new VP for Toyota division marketing, succeeding Mr. Hollis.

Mr. Hollis is expected to maintain an active role overseeing marketing, according to a Toyota spokesman. A former minor league baseball player, Mr. Hollis joined Toyota in 1992 at the age of 25 as a management trainee. Over his career he held several national and regional management positions. As a marketer, he placed an emphasis on increasing the emotional appeal of Toyota.

Edward Laukes Credit: Toyota

"We have quality, durability, reliability and safety. What we don't have is emotion. I mean, we do, but we need to grow it," he said in a 2015 interview published on the automaker's website. The emotional approach has been driven by Toyota's ongoing "Let's Go Places" campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.

Mr. Laukes in his previous role oversaw media and motorsports relationships, as well as vehicle incentive strategy. He also managed engagement marketing, auto shows and other consumer events throughout the U.S. He joined Toyota in 1989, holding various positions with the Toyota and Lexus brands.