Uber Hires Apple Music Marketer Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma Saint John. Credit: T.J. Martell Foundation/PR Newswire

Uber has made another high-profile hire at a time when its brand could use the boost. Bozoma Saint John is joining Uber from Apple Music, where she had served as head of global consumer marketing for three years. At San Francisco-based Uber, she'll be chief brand officer.

Saint John is not the first marketing exec the ride-hailing company has poached. Last fall, Jeff Jones, former chief marketing officer at Target, joined Uber as president of ride sharing. He left in March, however, amid company controversies that had CEO Travis Kalanick seeking "leadership help" and a chief operating officer. That was viewed as a de facto demotion for Jones.

The controversies also included allegations of sexual harassment at the company, sparking an investigation that resulted in the firing of more than 20 employees, Uber said Tuesday.

Now the publicly belagured Uber will be relying on Saint John to help restore its image. Last June, the Ghana native unveiled the new Apple Music at the tech brand's developer's conference, where her stage presence drew comparisons to the late Steve Jobs. Saint John previously worked at PepsiCo.

Uber posted a message on Twitter announcing her hire but did not reply to inquires about the exact scope of her duties.

Saint John could not immediately be reached for comment, but tweeted about the new job herself on Tuesday afternoon by quoting Tracy Chapman. "You got a fast car, I want a ticket to anywhere; maybe we make a deal, maybe together we can get somewhere"-Tracy Chapman #uber #letsgo," she wrote.

Uber also announced Tuesday it has hired Frances Frei, a professor at Harvard Business School, as senior VP of leadership and strategy.