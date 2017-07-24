With Its New Véa Brand, Mondelez Makes a Big Millennial Bet

Credit: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, known for traditional snacks like Oreo, Ritz and Wheat Thins, has launched a brand to go after millennials' hunger for healthier options and unique ingredients.

The brand, Véa (pronounced vay-a), is an acknowledgment by the company that while people still want to snack, they want food they feel better about eating.

Consumer tastes and snacking habits have been changing. People say they want healthier products and more are craving snacks on the savory side. A growing number of vegetable chips, jerky and other products are on the market, and non-traditional chip flavors, including cauliflower, avocado with black beans, and coconut, ranked high in recent Nielsen research.

Véa's ingredients include butternut squash, chick peas, coconut and quinoa. The company says its seed crackers, mini-crunch bars and what it describes as "world crisps" have no artificial colors or flavors, and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

Ads begin with a focus on people from different backgrounds. "In the world of crackers, now there's a cracker inspired by the world," a voiceover says in a commercial debuting Monday. The tagline is "Find your way to real."