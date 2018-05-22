Vegas' newest 'What Happens Here' ads are less whimsical, more contemplative

Tackling marital issues or parental resistance to gay marriage are hardly the kind of themes you'd expect from Las Vegas' normally whimsical "What Happens Here Stays Here" campaign. But those are some of the plotlines in the latest round of ads for the long-running campaign.

To call it a detour into more serious territory might be a bit of an overstatement. The spots contain the usual glitz, glam, music and include hints of the hedonistic sensibilities long associated with the campaign. But the new effort feels a little weightier. And that's by design.

"We'd always been kind of funny," says Arnie DiGeorge, executive creative director for R&R Partners, the longtime agency for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The goal is to "get a little bit more emotion into the brand," he says, and "redefine what adult freedom means in 2018 in a world celebrating empowerment and inclusiveness."

The campaign, called "Only Vegas Moments," includes several digital videos, as well as shorter TV ads.

One video portrays two women who get married in Vegas in what appears to be an impulsive moment. One of them protests, suggesting "my parents would never forgive me." Later, her partner walks her into a candlelit ceremony. And, surprise, her parents are there—and they approve. The kicker: "Destiny happens here."