Vital Farms Calls Bullshit on Cage-Free Eggs

Vital Farms Bullsh*t Free campaign Credit: Vital Farms

These days, it's hard to find a restaurant or supermarket not hawking cage-free eggs. But cage-free doesn't go far enough, according to Vital Farms, which says its eggs are from pasture-raised hens.

The cage-free process, in which hens are said to have room to walk around (but how much varies), is believed to be more humane for hens than conventional egg production. But Vital Farms calls the cage-free trend "bullsh*t" in a 2:19 video and other content that breaks Tuesday.

It's the company's biggest marketing push in its 10-year history, and comes after more than 200 companies, including McDonald's and Walmart, set plans in motion to switch to cage-free eggs from conventional ones.

Such pledges to change to cage-free, which have come from other companies as well, "created more confusion for consumers," says Dan Brooks, director of brand communications at Vital Farms. Its latest survey, he says, found 92 percent of consumers didn't understand a distinction between cage-free and pasture-raised eggs.