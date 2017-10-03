'Dear America': Marketing Execs Call for Tighter Gun Laws

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 59 people at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Credit: Mark Ralston /AFP/Getty Images

Several top marketing, media and agency execs are going public with a new call for gun safety laws in the wake of this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Executives from JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Co., Facebook, HP, Horizon Media and GroupM are among the people who have signed a petition circulating via email that is demanding action in the wake of the tragedy.

The letter calls for "universal background checks that keep criminals and terrorists from purchasing guns" and legislation requiring gun owners to store firearms "so they don't lead to accidental deaths or get in the hands of people intending to do harm."

Organizers met quietly for months well before the Las Vegas massacre but decided to go public in wake of the shooting. Though the group, going by the name Gun Safety Alliance, is still formulating its plans, it could eventually run public awareness campaigns, says Steven Wolfe Pereira, chief marketing and communications officer at Quantcast, who is among those leading the effort.

Other organizers include Carolyn Everson, Facebook's VP for global marketing solutions; Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer at JPMorgan Chase; Ross Martin, a former Viacom exec and current CEO of the marketing and innovation agency Blackbird; Ben Lerer, CEO at Group Nine Media; and Lisa Licht, CMO of U.S. Concerts at Live Nation Entertainment, Pereira says.

He stresses that the members are acting as individuals, not on behalf of their companies. "This is truly us as concerned citizens," he says. "But we happen to all be connected in the industry that we love and we know that advertising, media [and] marketing can stand for good," he says. "And so the same way that 'Love Has No Labels' has been able to raise awareness around diversity and inclusion, why can't we raise awareness around safety?" The Ad Council's "Love Has No Labels" campaign has been widely applauded for challenging bias since 2015.

Still, the letter signifies a new level of activism for high-profile executives, who normally have to be careful about weighing in on politically charged issues such as gun control.

Rachel Shechtman, the founder of Story, a concept shop in Manhattan that partners with brands, confirmed that she signed the letter. "It really just boils down to human decency and safety," she says.

In an email seeking signatures from colleagues, Lemkau stated that "several of us have been working on how to use our voices to help prevent gun violence for a while and after yesterday, wanted to do something real about it." She did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment. On Monday, she used Twitter to encourage people to contract elected officials about the mass shootings:

To everyone who is sick and sad and so so tired of this, you can connect with your representative on Facebook and tell them how you feel. https://t.co/rVCAjlqRGq — Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) October 2, 2017

According to an emailed copy of the letter reviewed by Ad Age, signatories include Katie Bayne, senior VP, global sparkling brands for Coca-Cola Co.; Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington; Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's global beverage group; Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media; Antonio Lucio, global chief marketing and communication officer at HP; and Rob Norman, global chief digital officer and chairman North America at GroupM. Ad Age Publisher Josh Golden says he intends to add his name.

Below is the letter in its entirety: