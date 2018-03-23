Watch: Chicago lures Amazon with William Shatner

The city of Chicago is making an appeal to Jeff Bezos' Trekkie side as it tries to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the Second City. As part of an extensive pitch assisted by FCB Chicago, the city created a video narrated by William Shatner, aka Captain Kirk, beloved by legions of Star Trek fans.

Amazon founder Bezos has been a Trekkie since he was a kid and ticked an item off his bucket list when he made a cameo as an alien in the 2016 flick "Star Trek Beyond."

That fact was not lost on FCB and Chicago, which like all cities trying to lure the online retail giant has sought every advantage, no matter how small. In a digital version of its written request-for-proposal response assembled late last year, FCB and the city recreated the look and feel of Amazon.com.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office released the video to the public on Friday, the day after Amazon executives wrapped up a two-day Chicago visit touring potential sites. Chicago is among 20 finalist cities still vying for the headquarters.

The video makes a connection between "Amazon's second city" and Chicago's Second City nickname. "Really, the press release writes itself," Shatner intones, adding that "there is something to be said of the poetry of it all." The video also tries to make an emotional connection between Amazon's scrappy founding in 1994 in a garage and how the city rebuilt after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The kicker: "We've still got the fire in us, and you've still got the garage in you."

Amazon is expected to make its final decision by the end of the year.

Crain's Chicago Business has more on Amazon's Chicago visit.